R Butler & Sons Funeral Directors
5 Station Road
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 840086
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
09:45
Eastbourne Crematorium Family Chapel
José Loosemore Notice
LOOSEMORE formerly Davis,
nee Smith
José Passed away peacefully on
13th February 2019, aged 96.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 18th March, Eastbourne Crematorium Family Chapel at 9.45am for family only, followed by a service at Chiddingly Church, all welcome to the church. No flowers, but donations to Jefferay Monument Fund can be sent c/o R Butler & Sons, 5-7 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE. Tel: 01323 840086
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
