Triggs John Edwin 28th June 1934 - 15th June 2019
A proud former soldier and sub-Postmaster of Westham.
With heavy hearts we announce the death of a much loved husband to Ena, Dad to four, Grandad to six,
Great Grandad (Pops) to thirteen,
a brother and an Uncle.
A Celebration of John's life will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, with donations welcome in John's memory to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street, Eastbourne
BN21 4UT Tel 01323 736446
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 28, 2019