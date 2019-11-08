|
|
|
McCORMICK
John Beloved husband,
father, grandfather and
great gramps.
Passed away peacefully
26th October 2019.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium 18th November at 11:30am with the reception to follow at Langney Sports Centre.
Black attire is not obligatory.
Family flowers only please but donations to Filsham Lodge care home are welcome, c/o R Butler & Sons Funeral directors, 5-7 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019