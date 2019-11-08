Home

McCORMICK
John Beloved husband,
father, grandfather and
great gramps.

Passed away peacefully
26th October 2019.

Forever in our hearts.

Funeral to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium 18th November at 11:30am with the reception to follow at Langney Sports Centre.

Black attire is not obligatory.

Family flowers only please but donations to Filsham Lodge care home are welcome, c/o R Butler & Sons Funeral directors, 5-7 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
