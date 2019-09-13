Home

Payne and Sons Limited
143 seaside
eastbourne, East Sussex bn22 7nn
01323 649049
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
13:00
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel
John Gausden Notice
Gausden John Frederick
(Blondie) Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on 31st August at EDGH, aged 79 years.
Dad to Sam, Tara & Caroline.
Brother to Peter, Bob & Jane.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on
Tuesday 17th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to 'Parkinson's' charity, c/o Payne & Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN. Tel 01323 649049
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
