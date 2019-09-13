|
|
|
Gausden John Frederick
(Blondie) Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on 31st August at EDGH, aged 79 years.
Dad to Sam, Tara & Caroline.
Brother to Peter, Bob & Jane.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on
Tuesday 17th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to 'Parkinson's' charity, c/o Payne & Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN. Tel 01323 649049
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019