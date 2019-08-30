|
CHISSELL John Gordon Passed away peacefully
at home on 19th August 2019, aged 86.
Loving husband of the late Norma,
dad to Anne and Chris, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the carers
from Kind Hands and the St Wilfrid's Hospice team for all their support.
Funeral service at
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday 16th September 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only but
donations can be made
directly to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Adela Funeralcare, Tel:643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 30, 2019