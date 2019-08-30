Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:00
Eastbourne Crematorium - Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chissell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Chissell

Notice Condolences

John Chissell Notice
CHISSELL John Gordon Passed away peacefully
at home on 19th August 2019, aged 86.
Loving husband of the late Norma,
dad to Anne and Chris, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the carers
from Kind Hands and the St Wilfrid's Hospice team for all their support.
Funeral service at
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday 16th September 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only but
donations can be made
directly to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Adela Funeralcare, Tel:643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.