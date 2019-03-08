|
PUTLAND Joan Passed away on the
23rd of February.
Mum fought so hard to stay with us, her fight was all in vain and God took her to his heavenly home and freed her from all the pain.
Love you so much. Valerie and Mick.
Dear Nanny.
May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear.
How much we love and miss you, and wish that you were still here.
Sharon XXX.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 21st March at
St Andrews Church, Seaside
at 11.30am followed by an interment
at Langney Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Further details please contact
Haine and Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Tel 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
