|
|
|
Goodwin Joan (nee Leary) Passed away peacefully at
Ashton Court Care Home,
after a short illness, on
March 6th 2019, aged 88.
Beloved wife of
the late Derek Goodwin,
a loving mother to Lyn and Trevor,
mother-in-law to
Richard and Corrine,
and a dearly loved grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
Mansfield Crematorium on
Friday 29th March, at 10.45am
in the Newstead Chapel.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please;
donations in memory of Joan
for the Royal Osteoporosis Society
may be given by retiring collection
after the service, or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More