Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:00
Newthorpe Baptist Church
Jean Bradley Notice
Bradley Jean (neé Parkin) Passed away peacefully at home on 27th January 2019 aged 84 years. Loving wife of Gordon and dear mum of Wayne and Jacki, who will be missed
by all the family.
Funeral service to be held at Newthorpe Baptist Church on
Tuesday 26th February at 2.00p.m. followed by burial at Heanor Cemetery. Floral tributes and enquiries please to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
