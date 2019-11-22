Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
14:15
Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Blair

Notice Condolences

Jean Blair Notice
Blair Jean Helen Passed away on 16 November after illness very bravely borne, now happily reunited with her beloved husband, Brian.
She will be sadly missed by her darling daughter, Martina, her family and all her friends.
Eternal thanks to very caring staff at
St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel on Monday, 25 November at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, any donations for "St Wilfrid's Hospice" can be sent to Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -