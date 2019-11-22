|
|
|
Blair Jean Helen Passed away on 16 November after illness very bravely borne, now happily reunited with her beloved husband, Brian.
She will be sadly missed by her darling daughter, Martina, her family and all her friends.
Eternal thanks to very caring staff at
St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel on Monday, 25 November at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, any donations for "St Wilfrid's Hospice" can be sent to Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 22, 2019