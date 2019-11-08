|
Walters Jason
(Jay) Passed away peacefully on 24th October 2019.
With his family by his side.
A cherished Son to June and Alan, a loving Brother to Sean, Brother in law to Marta and much loved Uncle to Kirran, Daisy, Rakel and Jon.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Thursday 14th November in
the family chapel at 11.15am.
A big thank you to Apex Prime Care, the DGH A and E and Royal Sussex Brighton intensive care, and the paramedics.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, to The Kit Wilson Trust
C/O Payne and Sons 143 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019