Hookham Janet Margaret Passed away
peacefully aged 88 on Thursday 30th May 2019
at Eastbourne DGH.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, mother to Andy, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother,
she was loved and will be
missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 19th June 2019
at St. Mary's Parish Church,
Old Town at 3PM. All are welcome.
No flowers, but donations to
St Wilfred's Hospice may be made c/o Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
