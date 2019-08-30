WILKINSON Jane Andrea

(née Thomson-Elliott) Beloved wife of Lee who died in his presence at St Wilfred's Hospice on 24th August. Daughter of Bill and the late Shelah and stepdaughter of Shirley. Will be sadly missed and always in the hearts of the families and her many friends both here in England and in other countries.



Thanks go to all the dedicated Paramedics and Staff at the DGH and

the Hospice for the care given to Jane during her times with them.



Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on 12th September at 1pm.

All her friends welcome and the service will be a celebration of the life of Jane so please dress as you feel Jane

would have wanted.



Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Haine and Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.

Tel: 01323 727801. Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 30, 2019