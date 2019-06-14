|
|
|
Gunning Irene Rose
(née Sanders) Passed away on the
3rd June 2019, aged 86 years.
A loving Mum, Gran and Great Gran.
Never forgotten, forever missed.
Funeral Service to take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Thursday 20th June 2019 at
2:30 p.m. Main Chapel.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Friends of Eastbourne Hospital,
www friendsdgh.org.uk
or cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 14, 2019
