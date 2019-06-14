Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Gunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Gunning

Notice Condolences

Irene Gunning Notice
Gunning Irene Rose
(née Sanders) Passed away on the
3rd June 2019, aged 86 years.
A loving Mum, Gran and Great Gran.
Never forgotten, forever missed.

Funeral Service to take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Thursday 20th June 2019 at
2:30 p.m. Main Chapel.

Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Friends of Eastbourne Hospital,
www friendsdgh.org.uk
or cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.