|
|
|
James (Oldfield)
Helen Margaret Died peacefully after a short illness
on 31 July 2019.
Beloved wife of Barry, mother of
Martin, Christopher, David and Victoria,
mother-in-law of Annamarie,
Katherin, Mandy and Ian and
grandmother of Thomas,
Heather, Henry, Oliver, Edward,
Daniel, Isobel and Emily.
Helen devoted much time to
charitable causes, especially those
working with poverty and
homelessness in Eastbourne.
She will be missed by many.
Requiem mass at
Our Lady of Ransom Church,
Eastbourne on 27 August 2019
at 12pm followed by a family burial
at Willingdon Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of
Helen if desired to
Saint Vincent de Paul Society,
Eastbourne, St Wilfrid's Hospice or
The Matthew 25 Mission, Eastbourne
can be sent c/o Serenity,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 16, 2019