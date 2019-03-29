Home

TAYLOR HAZEL LILIAN Passed away on
18th March 2019, at
Inglewood Nursing Home,
aged 81 years.

Dearest Wife of Henry,
who will be deeply missed by all.
Mum to Maria, Grandma to Craig, Kirsty and Ashley,
Great Grandma to Alfie.

Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Family Chapel on Monday
8th April at 10.30am.

Floral tributes welcome or donations,
if desired, to Saving Cavaliers UK c/o Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH, 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
