Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel
Harold Barber Notice
Barber Harold Alfred Passed away peacefully
on 5th February 2019, aged 92,
after a brave battle.
Reunited with Celia, sadly missed by his daughter Pauline, grandchildren Helen and Louise, great grandsons Harry, Thomas and Jack and friends.
Funeral will take place on
Friday 8th March 2019 at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel at 11.30.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT, cheques made payable to St Wilfrid's Hospice or
Invest in M.E. 01323 505464.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
