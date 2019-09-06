Home

Rosedale Funeral Service Ltd (Eastbourne)
62 Grove Road
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4UH
01323 726100
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:30
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel
Notice Condolences

Guendolen Stevens Notice
STEVENS (née French)
Guendolen Margaret Died suddenly and unexpectedly
on 26th August 2019 at EDGH,
aged 87 years.

Dearly loved mum to Sue and devoted nanny to Ryan, Michelle and Karen
and loving great grandmother to seven lovely children. Will be sadly missed.

Cremation at Eastbourne
Crematorium Main Chapel
on Friday 20th September at 2.30pm.

Immediate family flowers only, donations to Blind Veterans UK via Rosedales Funeral Home, Grove Road.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
