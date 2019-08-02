|
DESMOND Graham Alec Sadly passed away on
5th July, aged 74 years.
A magician and entertainer for
over 60 years. Member of magic
circle and club for acts and actors.
Known to many as 'Happy Graham'.
A loving husband to Lynne, dad, grandad, and friend. He will be
greatly missed by all who knew him.
There will be a celebration of his
life at Polegate Free Church on
Thursday 8th August at 2.00pm,
all welcome.
Family flowers only please, but
donations are being collected on the day for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare
Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 2, 2019