Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:00
Polegate Free Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Desmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Desmond

Notice Condolences

Graham Desmond Notice
DESMOND Graham Alec Sadly passed away on
5th July, aged 74 years.

A magician and entertainer for
over 60 years. Member of magic
circle and club for acts and actors.
Known to many as 'Happy Graham'.

A loving husband to Lynne, dad, grandad, and friend. He will be
greatly missed by all who knew him.
There will be a celebration of his
life at Polegate Free Church on
Thursday 8th August at 2.00pm,
all welcome.
Family flowers only please, but
donations are being collected on the day for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare
Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.