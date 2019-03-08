|
HERBERT Gordon Dawson Passed away on 26th February
after a long illness.
He will be sadly missed by his children Tony & Susan, step-son Henry and
their spouses Tracie, Paul & Alison. Grandfather to Amy, Chloe, Abigail
& Kate and great grandfather to
Issy & Ollie.
Funeral to take place at
Hailsham Cemetery Chapel,
Ersham Road on
Wednesday, 20th March at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to 'British Heart Foundation' and 'British Lung Foundation'
c/o Haine & Son 46 South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 3JQ.
Telephone : 01323 840049
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
