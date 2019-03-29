Home

Thomas Godfrey Keith
commonly known as 'Tom' Peacefully passed away
on the 4th March, 2019 at
St. Wilfrid's Hospice.
Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on 5th April, 2019 at 11.30am. Wake to be held after
service at 5 Malcolm Gardens, Polegate, BN26 6PN.
Family asking for donations to
St. Wilfrid's rather than flowers please.
All enquiries through Co-operative Funeralcare, 56, High Street, Polegate,
BN26 6AD, tel: 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
