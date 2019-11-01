|
O'CONNELL Gerry Sadly passed away on
16th October, a devoted husband to Teresa, a much loved dad to Sharon and very special grandad to Gregg and Tara and
great grandad to Riley and Rory.
He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday 8th November at 12:15.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK can be sent
Hayne & Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 1, 2019