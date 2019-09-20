Home

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
15:15
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel
GATLAND George Otto Passed away peacefully on
the 11th September 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband
of Jean who were married for
60 years, father to Paul and Mark and grandfather to 8 grandchildren.
George was a lifetime resident of his beloved Eastbourne and will be sadly missed by many.

Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday 30th September at 3:15 pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research UK, donation boxes at the Crematorium.
Dress optional.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
