ERRIDGE Fred Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 21 November 2019, aged 93.
Loving Husband of Pat,
beloved Father to Keith and Michelle and devoted Grandad to Jon, Nicola,
Rachel and Katie and Great Grandad to Oliver, Isla and Freddie.
Funeral to take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday 10 December at 10.45.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired to Children with Cancer, Polegate c/o Haine & Son,
65 High Street, Polegate,
East Sussex, BN26 6AH.
Tel: 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 29, 2019