Harvey Frank Passed away peacefully on
1st March 2019, aged 78 years.
Loving husband of the late Marion,
dear dad of Russell, Mitchell, Colin & Julia, loving grandad of Lee, Adam and Leah, Kyle, Amy and Ellie, and
father in law to Teresa, Angela and Lee, who will be missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 22nd March at 10.00am at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley, followed by burial in the Churchyard. Afterwards refreshments will be available at The Foresters Arms, Newthorpe, everyone is welcome.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Frank for Hayward House Hospice (cheques payable please to NUH Charity) may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG.
Telephone 01773 713484. www.gillotts.co.uk.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
