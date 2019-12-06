Home

Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
13:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
Staplehurst Ernest Alfred
"Ernie" My darling husband.
Passed away peacefully
after many years of suffering
with his "Jeanie" by his side
on 24th November 2019, aged 81 years.
He has gone to be with his late son Roy.
He will be missed
by a great many people.
Funeral service to take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 1.00p.m. in the main chapel.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice or
The Dogs Trust, Shoreham
cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE, 01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
