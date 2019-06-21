|
|
|
Davies Elsie (Paddie) Died in Wales on the evening of
Tuesday 11th June, aged 93.
Much-loved widow of Gareth,
mother to Rachel and Mark, and devoted Grandma to Millie and Phoebe.
You will always be in our hearts.
God bless you.
Funeral on Wednesday 26th June 11:30am at St Mary's, Willingdon, Eastbourne, BN20 9HR
Private family cremation.
No flowers please, but donations to MIND in memory of Elsie c/o
Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 21, 2019
