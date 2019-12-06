|
|
|
MORLEY Elisabeth Passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019,
aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Dr Colin Morley,
beloved mother of the late Penty,
and Peter, adoring grandma to
Hannah and Oliver,
and great-grandmother to
Cameron and Maisie.
Funeral service at
St Batholomews Church,
Church Lane, Chalvington on
Monday 16th December 2019
at 12 noon. All welcome.
Family flowers only, but donations
can be made to MIND in the
collection box on the day.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare
Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 6, 2019