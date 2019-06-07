Home

HUGGETT Elaine May
(nee Rolls) 27.12.1940 - 20.5.2019
Laine left us peacefully after a sudden illness bravely borne.
Such a lovely, loving and caring sister, aunt and great-aunt.
We will miss her so much - Philip (Pip) her brother; Wendy, Anneke, Martin and Heather her nieces and nephew; Joe, Jamie, Maxi, Finlay and Henry her great nephews. Also, Melanie (Pip's wife) and Janice (wife of Colin, her brother who predeceased her).
Her dear husband, David, died in 2012.
She will also be missed greatly by her other relatives, many friends and all who knew her.
Thanksgiving Service at The South Street Free Church, Eastbourne on 19th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to The People Matter Trust in Eastbourne.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
51 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4SL. Tel: 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
