|
|
|
FUNNELL Eileen Mary Passed away peacefully on
2nd December 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved mum to Paul and Lindsay. Grandma to Josh, Zak,
George and Scarlet.
Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Friday 20th December 2019
at 12.15p.m in the main chapel.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society, cheques sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE 01323 440909, www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 13, 2019