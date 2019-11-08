|
|
|
HORTON Edna
(nee Pickering) 09/08/1925 to 31/10/2019
Edna passed away peacefully
on 31st October 2019, after suffering
a stroke during August 2019.
Loving mother to her sons, Ian and Keith. She will be deeply missed by all. Funeral Service will be held on
19th November 2019 at the Main Chapel of Eastbourne Crematorium
and will be conducted by
Co-op Funeralcare, 56 High Street, Polegate. Donations to be sent to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, 1 Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, BN22 9PZ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019