RIVETT Draga, otherwise known as Dragica 4 The Link, East Dean,
East Sussex, suddenly at Eastbourne DGH on March 3, 2019.
Beloved wife of Brian and loving mother of Justin and Julian,
dear sister to Cicá.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughters-in-law, Katherine and Charlotte, cherished grandmother to Oliver, Mary-Kate, Freddie and Ruby, loving aunt to Sandra. Greatly missed by neighbours and many, many great friends.
Memorial service and celebration of Draga's life at All Saints Chapel, 22 Darley Road, Meads, Eastbourne on Tuesday 19 March, 2019 at 12 noon.
Enquiries to Sayce & Bull Funeral Directors, T: 01323 644 454
May She Rest In Peace
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
