Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
16:00
Our Lady of Ransom Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00
Our Lady of Ransom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Ramsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Ramsay

Notice Condolences

Douglas Ramsay Notice
Ramsay Douglas
A.C.I.B Beloved and adored Husband of Margaret, known as Mary to many.
Passed away very peacefully at home on the 3rd March.

Now at peace in God's loving care.
Rest in peace my love.

Funeral to take place at
Our Lady of Ransom Church on Tuesday 26th March at 12.00.
Followed by a private cremation.
Reception into Church
Monday 25th March at 4.00pm.

Donations if desired to our 2 chosen charities 'The Royal Brompton Hospital' for the use into the research of Pulmonary Fibrosis,
and 'St Wilfrid's Hospice'.

C/O Haine and Son
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4Ul.
Tel 01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.