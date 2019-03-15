|
|
|
Ramsay Douglas
A.C.I.B Beloved and adored Husband of Margaret, known as Mary to many.
Passed away very peacefully at home on the 3rd March.
Now at peace in God's loving care.
Rest in peace my love.
Funeral to take place at
Our Lady of Ransom Church on Tuesday 26th March at 12.00.
Followed by a private cremation.
Reception into Church
Monday 25th March at 4.00pm.
Donations if desired to our 2 chosen charities 'The Royal Brompton Hospital' for the use into the research of Pulmonary Fibrosis,
and 'St Wilfrid's Hospice'.
C/O Haine and Son
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4Ul.
Tel 01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More