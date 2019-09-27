Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastbourne
51 South Street
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4SL
01323 734 482
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30
Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium
Douglas Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Douglas Richard Passed away on 11 th September, after a short illness. Widower of Betty Edwards, loving Father to Owen & Trevor, Father in law to Christine and Debbie. Adored Grandfather to Craig, Richard, Kristi, Adam, Robyn and Danny. Great Grandad to Harry, Scarlett, Amelia, Archie & George.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place in
The Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday 11 th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations to Memory Lane, Eastbourne.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
51 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4SL.
Tel, 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
