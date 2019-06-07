|
WATERS DORIS ELIZABETH (DOT) Passed away peacefully
On 24th May 2019, aged 87.
Devoted wife of the late Cyril.
Dearly loved mother of Linda,
Steven and David.
Loving Nan and Great Nan to Wayne, Hannah, Sam, Dean, Daniel,
Chelsie, Jensen, Daisy, Ivy and Lily. Sister to Dennis and
mother-in-law to Roy and Michelle.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel on
Monday 17th June at 1.45pm.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
