CAMPBELL Derek Sadly passed away at home on 24th August after a courageous battle, aged 75.
Beloved husband to Elaine for 52 years, father to Helen, Kirsten and Chris,
and grandpa to James, Thomas,
Lucas and Jacob.
He was a Maths Teacher in Kent,
and Ratton School, Eastbourne,
and a Schools' Canoe Instructor.
Since retirement he had been a volunteer for several local charities.
His passion for travel and the natural world remained throughout his life.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 16th September at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, but any donations please to St. Wilfrid's Hospice, c/o
Adela Funeralcare (01323 643999).
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 6, 2019