Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
14:30
Eastbourne Crematorium
David Graham Notice
Graham David John 20.12.1938
Died peacefully on
Sunday 7th July 2019,
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Jill,
dad to Claire, Michael, Chris and Becky, father in law to Steve and Sue
and grandfather to
Emily, Sam, Millie and Holly.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Friday 9th August 2019 at 2.30.
Bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to Macmillan or
St Wilfrids Hospice c/o Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
or online via david-john-graham
.muchloved.com
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 26, 2019
