DIPLOCK David Alan Thomas Passed away peacefully at home on October 8th, aged 71, after 6 years of battling a cruel illness with courage and dignity.
Beloved husband to Brenda, loving dad
of Gavin and Colin, devoted grandad to
Kaicea, Jayden, Ryan, Alex and Theo.
Funeral Service at Eastbourne
Crematorium Main Chapel on
Monday 28th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice,
c/o Haine and Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
