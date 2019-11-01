|
|
|
Randall Daphne Doreen 91 years, passed away peacefully on October 15th.
Widow of Ron Randall, sister to Gordon, sister to Pam.
Special mum to Robert and Peter.
Loving mother-in-law to Glynis.
Much loved nanny to Jonathan and Julie. Great nanny to Dominic, Esther, Clara & Niah.
All are welcome to a celebration
of her life at the Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 2.30 p.m. Any flowers to Polegate Co-op Funeralcare. Donations to
St Wilfreds Hopsice at service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
56 High Street, Polegate
Tel 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 1, 2019