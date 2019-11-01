Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Polegate
56 High Street
Polegate, Sussex BN26 6AD
01323 487 855
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:30
Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium
Daphne Randall Notice
Randall Daphne Doreen 91 years, passed away peacefully on October 15th.
Widow of Ron Randall, sister to Gordon, sister to Pam.
Special mum to Robert and Peter.
Loving mother-in-law to Glynis.
Much loved nanny to Jonathan and Julie. Great nanny to Dominic, Esther, Clara & Niah.
All are welcome to a celebration
of her life at the Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 2.30 p.m. Any flowers to Polegate Co-op Funeralcare. Donations to
St Wilfreds Hopsice at service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
56 High Street, Polegate
Tel 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
