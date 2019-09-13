Poole Dan (My bruv!) It is with great regret that we sadly inform people that Dan lost his battle with cancer on the 18th August at St Wilfrids Hospice with all that he loved around him. Much loved Son to Alan and Nicky, loving Husband to Sasha, loved brother to Zara, Uncle to Alfie and Poppie, Grandson and Nephew as well.



The Funeral will be held on Friday 20th September at 3.15 pm at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel. We ask that you do not wear all black please as that was his wishes. If you wish to wear Red for Man Utd Colours or a football shirt of your choice please do so (Smart Casual).



Family flowers only please. If anyone wishes to make a donation then we would love for you to make them to

St Wilfrids Hospice in Dans memory. c/o of Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.

Tel 01323 649049 Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019