Waters & Sons Independent Funeral Directors Ltd (Aldemoor, Southampton)
247 Aldemoor Road
Southampton, Hampshire SO16 5NU
02380 783900
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
13:00
Test Valley Crematorium
Ridge Lane
Romsey
View Map
Daisy Plaice Notice
Plaice (nee Goodman)
Daisy Elizabeth At home in Southampton on 5th October 2019 aged 94.
Formerly of The Fridays, East Dean. Much loved Mother to Dennis and Linda and a dear Sister to the late Tom, Jack and Ena. Devoted to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her relatives and many friends.

Funeral service at 1.00 pm
on Monday 4th November at
Test Valley Crematorium,
Ridge Lane, Romsey, SO51 6AB.

Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Marie Curie c/o
Waters and Sons, 247 Aldermoor Road, Aldermoor, Southampton, SO16 5NU. Tel: 023 8078 3900.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
