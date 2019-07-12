Home

NIGHTINGALE Daisy
(Margaret) Sadly passed away on 7th July aged 98.
Dear mother to Derek, Lewis and Susan and mother-in-law to
Linda, Carol and Clive.
Much loved and missed Nan to
seven grandchildren and Nanny
to her eleven great grandchildren.
Huge thanks to the staff at
Beeches Rest Home for their care
and compassion in looking after Mum.
Funeral to take place in the Family Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 12.45.
Bright clothing please.
Family flowers only but
donations to Barnardo's if desired.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 12, 2019
