Notice Condolences

Clive Fairbairn Notice
FAIRBAIRN Clive Joseph Alfred Died 30th May 2019,
aged 79 years.
Loving Father to William, Matthew, Jason and James
and Grandfather of 6.

The funeral service will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel Friday 28th June at 2. 30pm.
The wake will be held at Eastbourne Downs Golf course.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, cheques can be sent to
Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 21, 2019
