|
|
|
WYATT Christopher Colin Aged 57.
Chris passed away at home with his loving wife Gina, and children
Sean, Natalie and Danielle by his side.
He was an amazing Dar Dar to
Finley, Roman, Phoebe and Blue.
We will miss him forever.
The funeral service will be held on
Thursday 29th August at 2.00pm at
All Saints Chapel, Darley Road followed by committal with immediate family only. A celebration of Chris' life will then continue at Langney Sports Club, Priory Road.
Family flowers only please, but donations can be given on the day
for St Wilfrids Hospice.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare
Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 16, 2019