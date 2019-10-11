Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel
Christopher Erridge


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Christopher Erridge Notice
Erridge Christopher John 12.09.1949 - 28.09.2019
Chris passed away peacefully in hospital after an illness courageously fought,
with his family by his side.
Beloved husband to Anne,
much loved father of Dan,
daughter in law Rachel and adored grandad to Jessica and Megan.
Funeral service at 11.30am on
Thursday 24th October at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Willows Funeral service,
17 Station Parade Eastbourne BN21 4UJ 01323 733354, or given to the funeral director at the funeral.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
