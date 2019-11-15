|
|
|
DEAN CHRISTOPHER S. 28.03.44 - 05.11.19
The family are all so sad that Kit/Daddy/Baba
has passed away
after a brave fight.
He was so loved by
so many and always will be.
Always cheerful himself until the end. Bless you darling
and thank you for all the
happy years you gave us.
Be at peace now.
There will be a celebration of Kit's life at Victoria Baptist Church
on Friday 22nd November at 1pm.
No flowers but donations
to Cancer Research UK.
c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
01323727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 15, 2019