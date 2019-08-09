|
|
|
PRODGER Cecilia Shirley Passed away peacefully on
25th July 2019, aged 79.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 23rd August at
Our Lady of Ransom Church, Eastbourne at 12 noon.
(Black attire not essential)
Family flowers only, but donations, if desired to The British Heart Foundation or RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People) can be sent c/o
R Butler & Sons, 5-7 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE. Tel. 01323 840086
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 9, 2019