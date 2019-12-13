|
CHURCHILL Carolyn Passed away
peacefully at home on
5th December 2019.
Will be so missed by all her
family and friends, who will
remember a lady of love and warmth.
Now at peace with her Lord.
Committal for close family only at
The Main Chapel Eastbourne Crematorium on 23rd December 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a thanksgiving service at Victoria Baptist Church at 3.15pm. All welcome. Close family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrids Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
51 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4SL. Tel 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 13, 2019