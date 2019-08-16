|
RIDDICK Carol Died on 26th July 2019,
aged 79 after a long illness. Beloved wife of John, mother of Antony and grancy to Billy, Oliver, Monty and Charlie. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 23rd August at 1.30pm.
No flowers please but donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK made payable by cheque and sent c/o
L Fulcher Funeral Service,
80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel 01284 754049
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 16, 2019